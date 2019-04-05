Chicago preparing to sue Smollett for missing repayment deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago is prepared to sue Jussie Smollett.

The "Empire" actor apparently, intentionally missing a deadline to repay the city for its investigation into an alleged hate crime hoax.

Smollett's legal team responds, saying the "Empire" star will not be intimidated.

City of Chicago lawyers say they're preparing a civil lawsuit now that its deadline for Smollett to pay up has passed.

In a letter to the city, Smollett's attorneys suggest if the city does sue, Smollett may countersue for defamation.

Lawyer Mark Geragos accuses the city of intending to harass his client.

The city demands Smollett pay $130,000 to reimburse it for police overtime to investigate an attack, police say, was fake.

In response, Geragos writes, "your letter is factually and legally flawed, and Mr. Smollett will not be intimidated into paying the demanded sum."

"Your claim Smollett filed a false police report and orchestrated his own attack is false and defamatory."

In late January, Smollett reported two men yelled racist and homophobic slurs and put a rope around his neck in Streeterville. Police accused the actor and singer of paying two brothers to stage the incident.

A grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

Last month, prosecutors caused a stir when they dropped all charges.

Defending the move, States Attorney Kim Foxx argued her office gave Smollett the same treatment it would've given to others facing the same charges. She says it was unlikely he would've received prison time.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel-- who called it a whitewash of justice-- refused to say Friday morning if the city intends to follow through on its threat.

Geragos says if the city sues, he'll seek depositions of the mayor, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson and the brothers who claim Smollett paid them.

He'll also seek all files on the investigation and hearings open to the public.