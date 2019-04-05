From a win to good weather, White Sox hope 2019 brings home opener success

CHICAGO — There is always something special about an opening day at any ballpark in America. No matter what the circumstances for a particular club, or even the conditions outside, the first of 81 home games takes on special meaning.

But if you’re a White Sox fan, you’d like a little more out of the first contest of the season at Guaranteed Rate Field. Frankly, the last four have been pretty rough.

Not only has the team lost their last four home openers, but the weather for the majority of the games has also been less than ideal. Since 2015, the White Sox home opener has been postponed twice, featured some snow twice, and three times been under 50 degrees.

Thursday was one of those postponements as rainy weather and 40-degree temps made the team delay their home opener until Friday when 50 degrees and clearer skies are predicted.

Maybe the same will happen with the White Sox on the field as they seek their first win at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2019 when they face the Mariners just after 1 p.m. It comes after the White Sox went 2-3 in their first five games of the season and after an 8-3 victory against the Indians on Tuesday.

Reynaldo Lopez gets the ball for White Sox in his second start of the season, coming six days after his first in Kansas City. He allowed four runs to the Royals in four innings in a loss last Saturday.

Now he gets to try to end a string of rough home openers since the White Sox last win on opening day back on March 31, 2014 – a 5-3 triumph over the Twins. Since that triumph, it’s been a number of rough results and weather for the team and fans.

2015 – vs Twins – 66 Degrees – Lost 6-0

2016 – vs Indians – 39 Degrees and Snow – Lost 7-1

2017 – vs Tigers – Rainout then 48 Degrees – Lost 6-3

2018 – vs Tigers – 43 Degrees and Snow – Lost 9-7

Beating Seattle will be a challenge. Despite a number of roster moves in the offseason, the Mariners have started the season with an MLB-best 7-1, with four-straight wins as they head to Chicago.

At least the weather figures to cooperate this year, maybe the fates will do the same for the hosts.