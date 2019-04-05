Funeral to be held for ISP Trooper Gerald Ellis Friday

Another Illinois State Police Trooper killed on the highway will be laid to rest Friday.

Gerald Ellis died Saturday in a head-on crash on Interstate 94.

Hundreds of mourners honored Ellis during his visitation Thursday at the College of Lake County.

Police say the driver who hit him never had an Illinois driver’s license, and had four speeding tickets and several other citations on his record.

The medical examiner says the driver had been drinking.

Ellis was an 11-year veteran of the force and leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The public is encouraged to line the funeral procession route: Here’s a look at the route: