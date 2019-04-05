Police-involved shooting reported after incident at suburban Walmart

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting following an incident at the Bloomingdale Walmart on Friday night.

Few details were available Friday, but police confirmed no officers were hurt.

Police were called to the Walmart at 314 W. Army Trail Rd. just after 8 p.m. Friday. Employees said they weren’t sure what happened, but police chased someone down the road to the intersection of Chippendale Lane and Mill Pond Drive in nearby Glendale Heights.

Police said they were investigating “an incident” and asked people to avoid the area.

Two people were taken to GlenOaks Hospital.

This is a developing story.