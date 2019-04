CHICAGO — Bacon lovers may have found heaven Saturday as the 11th annual Baconfest Chicago took over the UIC Forum. Roughly 150 restaurants served up bacon dishes and bacon-inspired treats like cocktails, oyster shooters and pastries.

Part of the event’s proceeds go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. To date, Baconfest has raised more than $400,000 for the organization.

WGN’s Erik Runge has more.