Carl Edwards Jr sent down to Triple-A Iowa after rough start

MILWAUKEE – The season is far from over, but the Cubs have done nothing to ease the fears which fans had coming into the season.

Their starting pitching has been suspect at times, their defense has been hit-and-miss, but their bullpen is what has everyone up in arms so far.

In just seven games, the group has allowed 25 earned runs, which led the team losing leads in two games against the Rangers and one against the Braves. Such performances figured to produce a change, and that happened on Saturday afternoon.

Along with pitcher Mike Montgomery heading to the 10-day injured list, the Cubs have sent reliever Carl Edwards Jr. down to Triple-A Iowa in hopes of figuring out his early struggles with the club. Left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-handed pitcher Allen Webster will take their place on the roster.

In arguably the worst stretch of his major league career, Edwards has allowed six earned runs and five walks in just 1 2/3 innings of work in four appearances. That included allowing a two-run homer to Orlando Arcia in a 13-10 loss to the Brewers on Friday night in Milwaukee. Part of his struggles may be due to his new delivery, which featured a stop in his wind-up because of a double-tap of the foot, being deemed illegal by Major League Baseball.

While not struggling as much as Edwards, Montgomery had his own issues to start of the season as well, allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings so far this season.