Showers, thunderstorms with highs in the 60s
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Gusts of up to 60 mph down trees, power lines; High Wind Warning into Sunday night
-
White Sox postpone Thursday’s home opener due to inclement weather
-
-
Thousands lose power after storms, high winds rake Indiana
-
After a cool start, temperatures march into the 60s this week
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. today, then extremely dangerous Wind Chill Warning tonight until Thursday
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
-
Wet weather Saturday, highs in the 30s
-
High winds stop, wind chills make for a chilly Monday morning
-
A wintry mix Wednesday, highs in the 30s