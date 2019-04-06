× The Fire get their first point on the road in 2019 against Toronto FC

TORONTO – The perspective on the result on Saturday for Chicago Fire fans could be looked at one of two ways.

Going on the road to face a team near the top of the Eastern Conference that won three-straight MLS games and coming out with a point isn’t a bad result. Yet the team did have a lead in the second half which they weren’t able to hold to pick up their first victory.

As they try to establish momentum early this season, however, the Fire can’t feel too bad about getting a point in a 2-2 draw at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first point they’ve earned on the road this season, having lost their only other contest against the LA Galaxy in Carson, California.

“We were very close to bringing all three points back to Chicago, but I think with this one point we need to be happy,” said forward Nemanja Nikolic after the match, which keeps the Fire’s unbeaten streak at two and gives them five points on the season.

The Fire offense came to life after Toronto FC got the opening goal, just in time to beat the halftime whistle. CJ Sapong picked up his third goal of the season and his first since the second week of the season a minute into stoppage time in the first half to tie the game at one. Nikolic ended his drought to start the season by picking up his first goal of the season in the 62 minute on a pass in the box from Aleksandar Katai.

Toronto FC got the equalizer 15 minutes later as Jonathan Osorio headed one past David Ousted, leaving the Fire to settle for the point.

“I think we still feel like we left some points on the field. We worked hard to come back into the game,” said Sapong of the result. “We allowed them to tie the game up in the end and we get a point out of it. I think we showed a lot as far as grit. So it’s a positive there, but we also gotta be a little hungrier and want to come away with the full points when we can.”