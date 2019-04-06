Valerie Jarrett Talks About Getting Her Start in Chicago Politics, Meeting the Obamas
-
Candidates for treasurer of Chicago debate on Politics Tonight
-
Preckwinkle’s comment about Lightfoot’s sexual orientation under scrutiny
-
Chicago set to elect African-American woman as its mayor for first time
-
Chicago makes history as Lori Lightfoot elected first openly gay, female African-American mayor
-
Candidates make final push to voters as election only days away
-
-
Will voters’ ‘identity politics’ choose new Chicago mayor?
-
Ex-aide says Ald. Moreno asked staffers to take off shirts at bar
-
Cubs family patriarch Joe Ricketts apologizes for racist emails
-
Shane Riordan talks basketball on Sports Feed
-
Michael Beller talks NCAA Tournament on Sports Feed
-
-
Preckwinkle comes under fire for Laquan McDonald campaign ad
-
Cat Garcia talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed
-
Jordan Bernfield talks College Basketball & Cubs on Sports Feed