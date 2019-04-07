Police search for suspects after 6 shot, including 2 kids, during West Englewood baby shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police continue to search for suspects after six people, including two children, were shot when gunfire erupted at a West Englewood baby shower Saturday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 6:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Seeley Avenue.

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to police.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said the boy suffered at least one collapsed lung — and that paramedics performed a life-saving needle decompression procedure in the ambulance. As of Sunday morning, the boy was stabilized.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was shot in the shin and taken to Comer, where her condition had stabilized.

"To see that little boy literally on the ground in front of my feet, fighting for his life, it's so traumatizing," Lamon Reccord, a community activist, said.

Royal Priest Meshach said it's a "tragedy that the young people in the neighborhood are killing each other."

A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the shoulder and chest. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 42-year-old man was shot twice in the hip. A 23-year-old man was shot in the left foot. A 28-year-old man was shot in his right shoulder. All of their conditions had stabilized, authorities said.

Detectives said they received conflicting information from witnesses at the scene, but police said they are looking for a red Chevy Equinox that may have been involved. About four men were believed to be inside at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.