33 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago over warmest weekend this year

CHICAGO –More than two dozen people were shot in Chicago during the warmest weekend so far this year.

Four children under the age of 16 are among those injured.

According to police records, at least 33 people have been shot since Friday afternoon.

Among those 33 shot, at least four have died this weekend.

The latest shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday at 72nd and Stony Island. A man was walking to his vehicle when someone opened fired. He was shot in the chest and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Two children and four adults were shot during a baby shower at 63rd and Seeley in West Englewood on Saturday.

Witnesses say the shooters fired into a crowd, sending three people to hospital in critical condition; including an 8-year old boy shot in the chest and back, a 10-year old girl shot in the shin, and a 29-year old woman shot in the chest.

Police believe this shooting is gang-related, in retaliation for another in Englewood.

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot tweeted that she’s heartbroken, and “we must stop the epidemic of violence in our city.”

I'm heartbroken by the news of a shooting in West Englewood yesterday. No parent should fear for their child's safety. We must stop the epidemic of violence in our city and take care of victims & witnesses, who continue to experience trauma long after these devastating events. https://t.co/mlTJj6DLjE — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) April 7, 2019

A few hours later, Mayor Rahm Emanuel visited the two children at Comer Children’s Hospital.

“Our kids deserve to know the sound of laughter not the sound of gunfire regardless of where they live regardless of their background. They are playing, two parties. One is a birthday party. One is a baby shower. They’re in the front yard, and you have nothing but a bunch of gangbangers thinking our streets are their firing range,” Emanuel told reporters.

The Chicago Tribune reports of those shot this weekend, 24 people were shot within 30-hour span.