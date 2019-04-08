Attack on River North McDonald’s security guard caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people attacked a security guard at a downtown McDonald's restaurant and the incident was caught on cell phone video.

It is unknown how the incident began but video shows the security officer working the McDonald’s at 10 E Chicago Avenue fighting with two men.

As customers look on, the security guard drew his weapon and the men backed off.

This incident comes amid a backdrop of several incidents in the River North neighborhood over the weekend where 21 people in different groups were arrested for causing disturbances.

According to police, "each of the groups were given a direct order to disperse from the area after causing disturbances running in and out of traffic causing vehicles to swerve. Some members of the groups were placed into custody and refused to follow a lawful order."