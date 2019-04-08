Eli Hershkovich previews the national championship game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -If you are looking for something new, this national championship is for you. If you're all about "blue blood" programs, than this will be an unusual evening.

Texas Tech and Virginia are both going for their first national championship in school history, which would be the first time that's happened in 13 years in the NCAA Tournament. Florida was the last to win a title for the first time back in 2006.

Eli Hershkovich has followed the Cavaliers and Red Raiders' season closely over the last few months for The Action Network and he discussed that on Sports Feed Monday. You can watch him discuss the match-up with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.