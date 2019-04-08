Emanuel delays vote on Lincoln Yards, ‘The 78’ developments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The city's Finance Committee is postponing a vote on two large-scale development projects that would receive a combined $1.6 billion in tax-increment-financing subsidies.

The vote was slated for 10 a.m. Monday, but Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot asked aldermen to pump the brakes. Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced about 9:45 a.m. he would delay the vote "out of respect."

In our first meeting, as well as in subsequent conversations, I made it very clear to the Mayor-elect that I would not move forward on these projects if she wanted to delay the process. Full statement on Today’s Committee on Finance Meeting here: pic.twitter.com/z3TlxuOabv — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) April 8, 2019

On the North Side, the proposed $6 billion Lincoln Yards project would transform 55 acres along the Chicago River with housing and commercial buildings between Lincoln Park and Bucktown. On the South Side, developers have proposed The 78, a $7 billion mixed-use project between the South Loop and Chinatown.

The combined $1.6 billion in tax subsidies would reimburse developers for infrastructure like roads and bridges.

Lightfoot on Sunday asked the committee to postpone its vote and instead hold a subject matter hearing on the matter.

In a statement, she wrote: "From day one, I have raised concerns about these deals and the deeply flawed process that has led us to this moment. That’s why I’m calling for the committee meeting tomorrow to be a transparent and fulsome subject matter hearing to address questions including consequences for other TIF districts, affordable housing options, plans for minority- and women-owned businesses, and impacts on diversity, population density, schools, traffic, and other factors. For major development projects to drive equitable economic growth, they must be coupled with community input and a transparent, informed decision-making process."