Man in custody after Sleepy Hollow crime spree

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. — A suspect was taken into custody after an attempted sexual assault, multiple home invasions and two teens were stabbed in the northwest suburbs.

Sleepy Hollow Police Chief James Linane said the door to the teens' home was open and the suspect, armed with two butcher knives, walked in. The teens, 17 and 19, were home Monday because they were home-schooled. The two were siblings.

The teens were stabbed and the boy was airlifted to a nearby trauma center. Linane said officials spoke with the teen's father and he's expected to be OK.

After stabbing the teens, the man moved to other homes.

Police shocked the suspect, a man in his 30s, with a Taser stun gun and arrested him. They said he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The suspect appeared to live in the area.

Police told the community they should not be concerned. The incidents were unusual for the area, as it has a low crime rate.

As of Monday evening, charges were pending for the man.