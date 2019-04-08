× Police clearing scene after reports of person with rifle at Batavia High School

BATAVIA, Ill. — Police in Batavia are clearing the scene after reports of an unknown person with a rifle entering Batavia High School.

Deputies responded to assist Batavia Police for an incident at Batavia High School. We are clearing the scene now. — Kane County Sheriff (@KaneCoSheriff) April 8, 2019

As of this time, nothing has been located.

The city of Batavia tweeted just after 6:30 a.m. Monday confirming the police response at the high school located at 1201 Main Street. The school does not open for classes until 7:35 a.m.

Batavia Police are responding to a report of an unknown male subject with a rifle entering Batavia High School. — Batavia, Illinois (@cityofbataviaIL) April 8, 2019

The high school remains on lock down.

Due to police activity, Batavia Public School District 101 is alerting all students and facility that no one is allowed in the building. All buses are not operating to Batavia High School at this time. If a student has been picked up by a school bus, they will be returned home.

All other schools will remain in session with bus service at this time.

BHS Alert: Due to police activity at @BataviaHS, no one is allowed in building. All buses are not operating to BHS at this time. If your child has been picked up by a bus, they will be returned home. All other schools will be in session with bus service. More info coming … — BPS101 (@BPS101) April 8, 2019

Police are encouraging everyone to stay away from Batavia High School at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.