Bears coach Matt Nagy will be commencement speaker at University of Delaware

CHICAGO – His message resonated quite well with the Bears in his first year as their head coach as the team went from 5-11 to 12-4 in just 12 months.

Now Matt Nagy’s alma mater is hoping his words can help students as they head into their lives after college.

On Tuesday, the University of Delaware announced that the Bears’ head coach will be the commencement speaker for the school’s commencement ceremony on campus on June 1st in Delaware Stadium.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Matt Nagy back to Delaware Stadium, the scene of his many college triumphs as a quarterback for the Fightin’ Blue Hens,” said vice president and university secretary Jeff Garland through a release from the university. “As our new graduates set out on the path ahead, Matt’s career is a powerful reminder of how the experiences in college and the connections you make here can have a lasting impact on your life. I know his insights and perspectives will be of great interest to the members of the Class of 2019 and their families.”

Nagy, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education, played quarterback for the I-AA Blue Hens from 1997-2000 and was named a third-team All-American his senior season. In that 2000 season, he led Delaware to the FCS semifinals.

In his first season with the Bears, Nagy led the Bears to an incredible turnaround in which they won the NFC North and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2010. His efforts helped Nagy to AP and PFWA Coach of the Year honors as the Bears enter the 2019 season as one of the top competitors for a Super Bowl title.