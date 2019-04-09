Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Drop in temps, rain on the way
-
Warmest weekend in months but then a drop in temps
-
Gusty winds bring in drop in temps
-
Wild weather week ahead, including warmer temps
-
Messy morning commute possible with snow, ice
-
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
-
Round of winter weather, round of rain
-
Snow, cold and rain persist
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Freezing drizzle Wednesday night, snow possible as temperatures drop
-
Winter weather once again targets morning commute
-
-
Temperatures drop, heavy snow possible this weekend
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown