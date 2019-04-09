Jon Lester will miss his next Cubs’ start, may head to the IL

CHICAGO – It was the only thing that was wrong for the Cubs on an otherwise perfect opening day at Wrigley Field.

While running the basepaths in the second inning, pitcher Jon Lester tweaked his hamstring and was struggling when he came back to pitch in the third. Manager Joe Maddon decided to pull him from the game rather than risk further injury.

As many expected after the game, the hamstring issue isn’t very serious, but it will cost Lester a start early in the season.

During an appearance on 670 The Score, manager Joe Maddon confirmed that the left-hander will miss his next scheduled start against the Angels on Sunday. He also said that Lester could miss a second start as well, but was unsure if that would be the case.

Per Jesse Rogers of 670 The Score, Lester is likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list as he recovers from the hamstring issue.

Source says Jon Lester will be placed on the IL. Don’t know the extent of the injury beyond that. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) April 9, 2019

Despite the injury, Lester appears to be in good spirits about the situation, tweeting that his “speed” was the reason for him hurting himself on Monday.

Sometimes when you have elite speed these things can happen. Great to get the W in front of the home crowd though, here's to many, many, many more! #NVRQT — Jon Lester (@JLester34) April 9, 2019

Lester was enjoying a strong start up till the third inning, striking out four batters while surrendering just a walk and a hit in the first two innings. The pitcher gave up two quick singles in the third which led to his removal.

In three starts this season, Lester has given up four earned runs in 14 innings, striking out 14 batters while walking just six.