Marian Catholic’s Sister Mary Jo gets her own baseball card

CHICAGO – A great first pitch at a White Sox game last August has led to new found fame for a theology teacher at Marian Catholic High School.

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck’s curve ball to Lucas Giolito earned her a second chance to the throw the first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field later in the season and even a bobblehead.

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

Now, she’s gets another honor typically afforded to major league player.

With Marian Catholic students around her, Sister Mary Jo signed her first Topps baseball cards on Monday afternoon, according to a post made by the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools.

She signed the cards that will be placed into select Topps packs to be released in the near future.

The card company is paying $1,000 dollars to her for using her picture on the card, and she will donate it to the Sister Mary Jo Sobieck Scholarship Fund at Marian Catholic.