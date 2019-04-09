Remains found in NW Indiana pond belong to missing mom: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police in northwestern Indiana said a human foot found in a pond is that of a missing Avon woman.

Police responded to the scene Monday afternoon after a fisherman reported catching what appeared to be a foot. Crown Point police Chief Pete Land said officers on the scene confirmed the remains were human.

Police said a tattoo on the foot had the name of Najah Ferrell, 30, who was reported missing several weeks ago. Friends and family were concerned when she didn't show up for work or to pickup her two step-children from school.

Ferrell was last seen in the early morning hours of March 15. Since then, police have recovered items belonging to her near I-65 and Lafayette Road. They found her car at 86th Street and Michigan Road.

Still, they don’t know what exactly happened to her. Police have served more than 30 search warrants for electronic records, vehicles and homes. They’ve conducted about 40 interviews.

Ferrell also has three foster children and had just started a job at Panera before her disappearance.

Police did a more complete search of the retention pond where the foot was found but found no other remains. More searches will be conducted over the new few days.

A press conference is expected to be held on Wednesday.