The Bears announce their 2019 preseason opponents

CHICAGO – Fans already know when the first game that counts for the Bears is going to be player, but now they know when they’ll get the first glimpse of their team on the field at all come this August.

The NFL released the preseason opponents and general timeline for when they’ll be played on Tuesday afternoon. The exact days for three of the game will be set in the near future, but at least the Bears know who they’ve going to face.

The Bears start the preseason against the Panthers at Soldier Field between August 8-11, with their next game coming on the road against the Giants at Met Life Stadium between August 15-18. They’ll stay on the road for Week 3 of the preseason as they make the short trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts, with the game to be played at some point between August 22-25.

The only date that’s officially set is the team’s preseason finale against the Titans at Soldier Field on Thursday, August 29th.

Already the NFL has announced that the Bears will fact the Packers to open the 2019 regular season on Thursday, September 5th at Soldier Field. The team is getting the honor of their and the league’s 100th anniversary.