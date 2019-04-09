Tim Doyle recaps the national championship game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a pair of teams that hadn't been there before, Virginia and Texas Tech were veterans at producing drama on Monday night.

Both teams put on a show for fans in the national championship game, showing offensive and defensive prowess in a memorable overtime contest. Virginia came out as the winner, bringing home their first title in program history, but the game left a positive impression on a lot of people.

Tim Doyle was there to see that game and the entire Final Four in Minneapolis on Monday, and he appeared on Sports Feed Tuesday to recap the weekend. He also talked about the upcoming NBA Draft with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, which you can watch in the video above or below.