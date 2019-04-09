Timmothy Pitzen’s father on the heartbreaking hoax: ‘I couldn’t understand why somebody would say he’s not who he is.’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Less than a week after a convicted felon said he was missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen, Timmothy’s father Jim is speaking out about the heartbreaking hoax.

Brian Rini, 23, has since been charged with lying to federal agents. Tuesday a federal judge in Cincinnati order him to remain jailed.

After nearly eight years of waiting for some good news, Pitzen said he knows not to let his emotions get the best of him when the phone rings.

Last week, after approximately two years of no tips, a lead surfaced in Kentucky.

Pitzen said it felt different because in this case, someone was saying they were the missing boy from aurora. Detectives from Aurora broke the news the person found in Kentucky was not actually his son.

“I got a phone call (from the) detective,” Pitzen said. “DNA came back and it’s not Tim. … I got a little upset. I couldn’t understand why somebody would say he’s not who he is.”

The search for Timmothy continues. Aurora police still act on any good lead. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children still produce age progression images to share with the public. And the Pitzen is still hoping and waiting for good news. He says he's become a pro when it comes to patience. He said not only believes his son Timmothy will be found, he says he knows he will be found alive.

Tonight on the WGN News at 10, WGN’s Julie Unruh speaks to Pitzen him about the tense 24 hours, the imposter, and the waiting game of his son's disappearance.