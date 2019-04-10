9 shot, 1 fatally, in shootings on Chicago’s South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating multiple shootings that left one person dead and eight others injured.

A total of five different shootings took place within a three-hour window, beginning at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

In the first incident at 102nd and Perry, police say two men were shot. One of those victims was sitting in a car with his shooter, when the man pulled out a gun.

Two different men were shot at 75th and Chappell, and a 16-year old boy was shot in a drive-by at 84th and Morgan.

Another drive-by was reported at 57th and Aberdeen that sent three men to hospitals.

A 23-year old man was shot and killed during a drive-by on 102nd Place near State in the city's Roseland neighborhood. A second man was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital.

Prior to all these shootings, residents and community leaders united with police and Mayor Rahm Emanuel for “Operation Wake-up.”

They gathered at the site of last weekend’s baby shower shooting in West Englewood where six people were shot, including two children.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson also made a plea to the community, saying: “We can’t do this alone. We need you all. We really do. And we’re here. We’ll do the best we can to hold up our end of the bargain but at the end of the day it’s going to take a group effort.”

No one is in custody for any of the shootings.