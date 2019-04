Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Service on CTA Blue Line trains has been restored between the O’Hare and Rosemont stations after a derailment.

According to CTA officials, an O'Hare-bound train derailed around 7 p.m. Wednesday between the Rosemont and O'Hare stops.

After a short period of time, firefighters arrived on the scene and evacuated 73 passengers.

A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized with a back injury. No other injuries were reported

Service was restored around 2 a.m. Thursday.

