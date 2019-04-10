Maggie Hendricks talks baseball and more on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - So far the best day of the season for both the Cubs and the White Sox was their first game at home.

Last Friday, the Sox won their opener at Guaranteed Rate Field. On Monday, the Cubs dominated the Pirates in a 10-1 win at Wrigley Field.

Other than that, it's been a tough road for both teams early.

Maggie Hendricks of 670 The Score discussed both teams along with the Bulls during her most recent appearance on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

