Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot to address Illinois House

Posted 9:30 AM, April 10, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Incoming Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to spend two days in the Illinois state Capitol this week.

Lightfoot’s office says she will address lawmakers in both chambers. She is to speak to the Illinois House on Wednesday afternoon and the Illinois Senate on Thursday morning. Lightfoot last week was elected Chicago’s next mayor. She takes office next month, replacing Mayor Rahm Emanuel who decided not to seek re-election.

Lightfoot is scheduled to meet Wednesday with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, House Speaker Michael Madigan and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. On Thursday she is to meet with Senate President John Cullerton, Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady.

