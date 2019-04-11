Assange Arrested, Trump Praises Barr Comments on Campaign Spying
-
‘Racist,’ ‘con man’: Cohen assails Trump before Congress
-
With 4 days to go before election, controversies plague Preckwinkle
-
Preckwinkle’s comment about Lightfoot’s sexual orientation under scrutiny
-
Candidates for treasurer of Chicago debate on Politics Tonight
-
In State of the Union address, Trump calls for end of resistance politics
-
-
Chicago makes history as Lori Lightfoot elected first openly gay, female African-American mayor
-
Cook County Treasurer Signals Trouble Ahead with Pension System
-
Candidates make final push to voters as election only days away
-
Fallout from Burke charges felt in mayoral race; Council proposes reforms
-
‘Trump of the Tropics’ Bolsonaro visits the White House
-
-
3 incumbent Chicago aldermen voted out of office
-
Will voters’ ‘identity politics’ choose new Chicago mayor?
-
Mayor-elect Lightfoot addresses Illinois House, says state must work with Chicago