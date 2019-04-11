Jimmy Greenfield recaps the Blackhawks’ 2018-2019 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The first image of the Blackhawks' 2019 offseason was a smiling general manager at the NHL Lottery.

Stan Bowman's expression was fitting after he realized that the team jumped into the Top 3 of the draft this June. He didn't get the top selection, but the third-overall pick gives him a number of options to start off the building of next year's Blackhawks team.

Jimmy Greenfield of the Chicago Tribune discussed what might ahead for the next season while looking back at the one just completed on Sports Feed Thursday. Watch his segments on the Blackhawks with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman by clicking on the video above or below.