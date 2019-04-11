‘Star Wars Celebration’ draws thousands of fans to Chicago

CHICAGO — Thousands of fans are expected to descend on the McCormick Place for “The 2019 Star Wars Celebration.”

The five-day event kicks of Thursday and will celebrate all things “Star Wars,” from video games, TV shows, books, memorabilia and autograph booths. There will also be panels and sessions with stars and filmmakers.

The most anticipated day is Friday in which an all-star panel is expected to talk about the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode IX,” possibly revealing it’s name and unveiling a first look at the movie.

To welcome guests from around the world, the Chicago Police Department came up with this fun video:

Some tickets to the celebration are still available. More information at starwarscelebration.com.