Wayne Messmer returns to Sports Feed to discuss a major anniversary in his life on Sports Feed

Posted 8:33 PM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55PM, April 11, 2019

CHICAGO - If you want a few good minutes of advice, take a listen to the guest we had on the second half of Sports Feed's Thursday show.

Anthem singer Wayne Messmer, who performs often at Cubs and Chicago Wolves games along with other venues in the area, reflected on the 25th anniversary of one of the worst days of his life. On April 9, 1994, the singer was shot in the neck after a Blackhawks game, a life-threatening act of violence that has instead provided Messmer incredible perspective on life.

He shared that during his second appearance on the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, just ahead of First Responders Night at Allstate Arena this weekend. Watch his inspiring discussion in the video above or below.

