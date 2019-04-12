911 calls released in Sleepy Hollow sexual assault, home invasion

WARNING: The content of the calls is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. — The 911 calls placed following a violent home invasion in Sleepy Hollow were made public in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Police said 32-year-old Fabian Torres sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman inside her home Monday afternoon. He stabbed her during the struggle, police said, and when the woman’s 17-year-old brother came to her defense — he was also stabbed multiple times.

The siblings managed to escape, and a neighbor came to their rescue.

That’s when 911 call poured in to police. Listen to the calls in the above video player.

After that attack, police said, Torres walked into another home on the next block through an open garage door. Torres is accused of threatening Julian Riedel and his mother, but they fought him off.

Torres is facing 26 felony charges, including attempted murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion, armed violence, attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint.