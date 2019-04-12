Ald. Burke linked to new bribery charges against real estate developer

CHICAGO — A major development in the corruption investigation involving Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.

The Chicago Tribune reports, a real estate developer was indicted on federal charges, accused of sending legal work to Burke in exchange for help with a permit and TIF money.

The man indicted is Charles Cui of Lake Forest.

Burke was not named or charged in the indictment against Cui, but the Tribune reports that the charges make clear he was the alderman who was allegedly bribed.

Back in January, Burke was charged in a criminal complaint. He’s accused of pressuring two executives to hire his law firm in exchange for help with permits to renovate a Burger King.

He is free on an unsecured bond while the case is pending.