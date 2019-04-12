CPD task force to probe possible links between deaths of 50 women

CHICAGO — A Chicago police task force will investigate possible links between the deaths of over 50 women in Chicago.

The officers will look into whether the murders, which date back as far as 2001, were carried out by the same person.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said the department could actually be investigating more than 50 cases, but claimed there was nothing to link any of them yet.

“Trust me, if there was, there would be no reason for us not to share that with y’all,” Johnson added. “What would we gain by not being transparent? Nothing.”

Johnson also said the department is investigating the cases with the help of the FBI.

A report by the murder accountability project found 51 women had been found strangled in alleys, vacant lots and abandoned buildings in Chicago.