Cubs team up with Morgan Park High School

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are teaming up with Morgan Park High School, breaking ground on a new baseball field at the south side school.

The current field is a hundred years old and has dealt with issues like poor drainage.

With more than $87,000 from the Cubs, the school will be able to not only fix up the field, but also improve the dugouts, and get a new scoreboard. It's the kind of change that is already inspiring the Morgan Park High School community.

"To see the field like this and to see the things that are coming, the recognition for these kids, it's just astronomically wonderful," says retired principal, Dana Butler.