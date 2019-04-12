Illinois State Police warn of ‘slow roll’ protest on Tri-State today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONEE, Ill. -- The Illinois State Police is warning drivers that a group of truckers are planning a "slow roll" on Chicago area roads starting today, forming a line of trucks and backing up traffic.

A group called "Black Smoke Matters" has sent out a post on social media asking its 4,000 members to participate.

They are planning to start their ride in Monee around 10 a.m. Friday. The truck drivers will then get on the Tri-State Expressway -- staying in the right lane and going about 45 m.p.h. -- and drive all the way to downtown Chicago. They will then pause at Trump Tower, and then make their way back to Monee.

The group is protesting for more flexible hours, more training for new drivers and relaxed rules for their electronic logging devices.

Besides slowing down the roadways, state police says the protest is dangerous and that it endangers other drivers. Police have warned that if this protest cause any crashes, they will hold the truck drivers responsible.