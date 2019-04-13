15 years later, Kevin Clewer’s family still seeks answers in Lakeview murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Kevin Clewer’s vicious murder is still raw for his family. It’s been 15 years since he was found dead in his Lakeview apartment, stabbed 42 times.

Relatives on Saturday handed out flyers in Boystown, near the corner of Halsted Street and Cornelia Avenue, seeking any tips that could help catch Clewer’s killer.

Police have identified a suspect known only by his first name: Fernando. A sketch artist drew a rendering of the man.

“It’s hard some days to think about how much time has gone by, and the answer hasn’t come,” Clewer's brother, Ron Clewer, said. The family has come to Lakeview every year since the murder seeking help.

“There’s still a lot of information out there that comes forward,” Ron Clewer said. “So, I don’t think it’s ever a wasted effort. Keep the information out there and try to get more.”

Justine Clewer was just 14 when her uncle was murdered.

“It has drastically changed and shaped our family dynamic,” she said.

Kevin Clewer’s parents died a little more than a year after their son was killed — his father from a massive stroke, his mother from cancer.

The case is one of a handful that have haunted George McDade, the chairman of Crime Stoppers.

“I understand what I’m asking somebody [to do]: Step up, tell me who killed somebody. That’s a tough thing to ask somebody," he said.

As the family hopes for a tip that can help solve the case, Ron Clewer said he tried to be more like his brother: “He enjoyed every moment he had, and that’s the way we should all live.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-535-STOP.