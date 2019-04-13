Safer playground to debut at Portage Park elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Students at Chicago Academy Elementary School should have a new playground when they return from spring break.

The Portage Park project has been planned for nearly four years but was recently made possible when Lurie Children's Hospital and Bank of America brought on volunteers and funding.

Joyce Pae, the school’s assistant principal, said the new playground will be the same size as the old — but much safer. Pae said metal on the playground was falling apart and that rubber surfacing designed to protect children was actually causing a lot of injuries.