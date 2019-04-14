Andy Frye discusses the Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're coming up to the three week mark of the young season and the start for Chicago's teams are still a bit rocky.

While the Cubs had a decent first homestand this past week, they still remain four games under .500. The White Sox took two games from the Yankees in New York, but a tough early schedule has them chasing early.

Andy Frye of Forbes appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the start of each team's season with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Sunday's show. You can watch their segments on the program by click on the vide above or below.