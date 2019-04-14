Tiger Woods wins The Masters for the first time since 2005

AUGUSTA, GA – It’s been quite a while since he’s been able to celebrate with his trademark red shirt on a Sunday during a major tournament, but an impressive four days brought an end to a long drought for Tiger Woods.

The 43-year old won The Masters on Sunday shooting a two-under 70 at Augusta National, winning the prestigious tournament for the first time since 2005. It also ends a nearly 11-year major tournament drought for Woods, who last captured one back in 2008 at the US Open.

He now has 15 major championships for his career, including five victories at The Masters.

Woods held off Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele, who each finished at -12. During the final round, Woods had six birdies to build a two-shot lead heading into the 18th hole, and while he missed a long putt for par, he was able to tap in the short put to trigger a major celebration from the golfer and the gallery.