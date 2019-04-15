Once again, Patrick Kane named captain of Team USA for the World Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – Just like a year ago, it’s safe to say that one of the best American hockey players would rather be taking part in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But with the Blackhawks out for a second-straight season, Patrick Kane will take this time off from the NHL to represent his country.

For a second-straight season, the forward will be the captain of the US Men’s National Team as they get ready to compete in the IIHF World Championships May 10-26 in Slovakia.

The rest of the roster for Team USA will be released later this week.

This will be Kane’s eighth time representing the United States in international competition. As a captain in 2018, he helped the US to a Bronze medal at the World Championships in Denmark.

Kane led the tournament in scoring with 20 points during the competition.

In the midst of a mid-career renaissance, Kane scores a career-high 110 points in the 2018-2019 season with 44 goals and a personal-best 66 assists.