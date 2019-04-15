Pat Disabato joins Sports Feed for the first time on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's kept his eye not only on the professional sports on the south side of Chicago, but also on those prep athletes who've made an impression on the Windy City.

That made it easy to find a lot to talk about with Pat Disabato of the Daily Southtown on Monday's Sports Feed. We discussed the White Sox as they start the third year of their rebuild along with Tiger Wood's win at The Masters. Pat also reflected on the prep career of Dwayne Wade just shortly after his legendary NBA career came to an end.

Watch Pat's segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman by clicking on the video above or below.