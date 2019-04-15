Trial set to begin in 2012 murder of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton

Posted 9:37 AM, April 15, 2019

Heave Sutton, 7, was shot and killed in 2012 while selling candy with her mother near her home.

Jerrell Dorsey is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton.

CHICAGO — Opening statements are expected Monday in the trial of an accused murderer.

Prosecutors say Jerrell Dorsey murdered 7-year-old Heaven Sutton in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood on June 27, 2012.

Police say Dorsey shot at a rival gang member, and hit Sutton instead.

The girl had been out selling candy with her mother near their home in the 1700 block of North Luna Avenue. She was shot in the back and died half an hour later.

Dorsey was arrested days after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder.

