With higher expectations in 2019, the Bears start voluntary offseason workouts

LAKE FOREST – Maybe it was fitting that their arrival to workouts to begin the 2019 season looked about like when they hope it will end nearly a year from now.

It’s like the players never left. No really it is because it looks like January outside. pic.twitter.com/N4StCbH7if — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 15, 2019

A blanket of snow on the fields surrounding Halas Hall after a spring snow brought a few inches to the north of Chicago, giving the facility the feel of a playoff January. It probably helped to put the players into the mood as they arrived at Halas Hall for the start of voluntary workouts.

The Bears Twitter posted pictures of the team arriving in Lake Forest for the start of workouts on Monday, starting off a program that will last until Mid-June and consist of a number of different stages.

For the next two weeks, it’s only strength and conditioning exercises with those coaches and athletic trainers. The rest of Matt Nagy’s staff isn’t allowed to take part in these activities.

This is just the beginning of a number of activities for the team as they begin their preparations for the 2019 season, one that will be filled with plenty of expectations unlike past seasons. After a 12-4 record, many are mentioning the Bears as a contender for their first NFC title since 2006 and the franchise’s latest team to try an end a 34-year championship drought.

Here’s how the Bears’ offseason calendar looks as the team arrives at Halas Hall on Monday:

Rookie Mini-Camp – May 3-5

OTA – May 21-23 – May 29-32 – June 4-7

Veteran Mini-Camp – June 11-13