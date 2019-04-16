6-year-old girl among 5 hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Bronzeville

CHICAGO — Five people were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning in Bronzeville.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the two-story house in the 4800 block of South Evans Avenue.

A 6-year-old girl was in serious-to-critical condition and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. A 70-year-old woman, 45-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 65-year-old man was taken to Mercy Hospital.

0002 @ 4838 S Evans. High Carbon monoxide readings. Readings were 450 on second and first floor, 800 in basement. 5 Transports 70 y/o female Yellow U of C, 65 y/ o male Green to Mercy, 17 y/o male Yellow U of C, 6 y/ o female Red to Comers and 45 y/o female yellow to U of C. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 16, 2019

The Chicago Fire Department says the carbon monoxide reached life-threatening levels.

No word yet on the source of the leak.