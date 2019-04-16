Chicago runoff election vote totals finalized today

CHICAGO — The results from Chicago’s runoff elections will be finalized Tuesday, and barring a last-minute reversal, one prominent alderman will be out of a job.

Ald. Deb Mell, 33rd Ward, trails challenger Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez by just 13 votes.

Mell was appointed in 2013 to succeed her father Dick Mell, who served the ward for nearly 40 years.

In another close call, Ald. James Cappleman is expected to keep his seat in the 46th Ward, with a narrow 30-vote lead over challenger Marianne Lalonde.

The official results should be in by noon.