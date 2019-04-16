Westlake Hospital rally planned for outside Daley Center today

Posted 8:21 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, April 16, 2019

CHICAGO — People opposed to the closure of Westlake Hospital in suburban Melrose Park plan to rally at the Daley Center Tuesday.

That's where a court hearing will take place for the hospital's owner Pipeline Health to prove it's claim that it's losing money and has to close the hospital.

When Pipeline bought Westlake, it said it would keep the hospital open. The reversal outraged local leaders who say the hospital is vital to the community.

Protestors say pipeline is violating a court order to keep staff working and providing services.

They want Pipeline held in contempt of court.

