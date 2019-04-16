Woman found dead in suburban apartment; Police investigating

WOODSTOCK, Ill. —Police in Woodstock are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in an apartment.

Police said the responded to the apartment in the 1500 block of North Seminary Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police found the woman inside deceased.

The woman’s age, identity nor cause of death has not yet been released.

“During the initial response, a separate call was made to the dispatch center reporting what was described as suspicious activity in that same area,” police said in statement.

It is unknown if the incidents are related, police said.

“Purely as a precautionary measure, School District 200 was notified of the incidents,” police said in the statement.

Police said there is no danger to the public.