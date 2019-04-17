Bears release their 2019 regular season schedule

LAKE FOREST – Ever since the loss to the Eagles in the Wild Card game on January 6th, Bears fans have been anxious to see what the road back to the playoffs might look like in 2019.

Two games were officially released before Wednesday evening – the opener against the Packers on September 5th and the London Game against the raiders on October 6th. While rumors were floating around all day on social media, the path towards Super Bowl LIV was made official at 7 PM.

Here is the Bears’ 2019 schedule.

WEEK 1 – THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 5TH – VS PACKERS – 7:20 PM

WEEK 2 – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH – AT BRONCOS – 3:25 PM

WEEK 3 – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD – AT REDSKINS – 7:15 PM

WEEK 4 – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH – VS VIKINGS – 3:25 PM

WEEK 5 – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6TH – VS RAIDERS (LONDON) – NOON

WEEK 6 – BYE WEEK

WEEK 7 – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20TH – VS SAINTS – 3:25 PM

WEEK 8 – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27TH – VS CHARGERS – NOON

WEEK 9 – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD – AT EAGLES – NOON

WEEK 10 – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH – VS LIONS – NOON

WEEK 11 – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH – AT RAMS – 7:20 PM

WEEK 12 – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH – VS GIANTS – NOON

WEEK 13 – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH – AT LIONS 11:30 AM (THANKSGIVING)

WEEK 14 – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5TH – VS COWBOYS – 7:20 PM

WEEK 15 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15TH – AT PACKERS – NOON

WEEK 16 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22ND – VS CHIEFS – 7:20 PM

WEEK 17 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29TH – AT VIKINGS – NOON

This year’s schedule includes five games which are scheduled for prime time – two on Thursday night, two on Sunday night, and one on Monday night. For the first time in team history, the Bears will play the first game of the NFL season on Thursday night against the Packers on September 5th. The league gave the Bears the honor as part of the team’s 100th anniversary season.